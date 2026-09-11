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Pakistan reports fourth polio case of 2026

According to the NEOC, the affected child is from the Naurar union council of Miryan tehsil in Bannu.

Web Desk September 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has reported its fourth polio case of the year, with the latest case detected in Bannu district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, health authorities said Friday.

According to the National Emergency Operations Centre (NEOC), the affected child is from the Naurar union council of Miryan tehsil in Bannu. Three of the four polio cases reported in Pakistan this year have emerged from the Bannu division.

NEOC officials said security challenges had prevented health teams from maintaining regular access to children in parts of Bannu division. Polio teams have been unable to regularly reach children in Naurar union council since 2025, they said.

Officials warned that the continued presence of unvaccinated children was allowing the poliovirus to circulate in southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. While transmission of the virus has declined nationally, the risk remains high in southern parts of the province, they said.

Pakistan reported 31 polio cases in 2025, according to the NEOC.

The next nationwide polio vaccination campaign will run from Sept. 21 to 27, with health authorities planning to administer polio drops to about 31 million children.

The NEOC said polio vaccination was safe and effective and had been used in 195 countries.

Earlier, The Pakistan Polio Eradication Initiative (PEI) has raised the daily stipend for more than 400,000 frontline workers involved in vaccination campaigns by 28% ahead of the vaccination drive scheduled for Sept. 21-27.

During the campaign, more than 31 million children will receive polio vaccinations in 115 districts across six regions.

Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Ayesha Raza Farooq said frontline workers play a key role in Pakistan’s efforts to become polio-free.

“Our frontline workers go above and beyond to reach every child and support communities, often working in challenging environments,” she said. She added that increasing their stipends was an important step toward recognizing their hard work and contributions.

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