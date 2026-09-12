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Tea and Coffee lovers beware as study warns extremely hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk

Researchers found that people who consumed hot beverages had a 1.7 times higher risk of esophageal cancer.

Web Desk September 12, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Hot drinks may raise 'Esophageal Cancer' risk

A new study is raising fresh concerns about extremely hot drinks, as researchers found that consuming beverages at temperatures above 65 degrees Celsius may be linked to a higher risk of certain types of esophageal cancer, particularly a type known as squamous cell carcinoma, according to findings discussed by health expert Dr. Oscar Duke.

The research, funded by Cancer Research UK and conducted using data from approximately 977,000 people, examined whether the temperature of commonly consumed beverages could be connected to cancer risk.

Researchers found that people who consumed hot beverages had a 1.7 times higher risk of cancer, while those drinking beverages at extremely high temperatures faced an even greater risk of cancer.

Duke explained that repeated exposure to intense heat may injure cells lining the throat and esophagus. Over time, such damage could potentially contribute to changes that lead to cancer. However, the findings do not mean tea and coffee drinkers should immediately abandon their favorite beverages.

Duke emphasized that the figures need to be interpreted carefully. Drinking six or more very hot beverages per day could raise further concern, according to the findings.

Esophageal cancer can be a serious disease, but squamous cell carcinoma is not the most common type of esophageal cancer in all populations. For tea and coffee lovers, the message from the research may be less about giving up their daily drinks and more about letting them cool before taking a sip.

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