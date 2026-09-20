Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy

Sunday, September 20, 2026
Watch Live
Sunday, September 20, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
19-SEP-2026
PETROL
-1.65 PKR
Rs. 389.14/ltr
DIESEL
-0.88 PKR
Rs. 424.40/ltr
Headlines
Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package Shoppers ditch slick ads as the evidence economy takes off Trump’s Washington arch plan expands into military complex Hangu clash leaves eight militants killed, two officers and four soldiers martyred, ISPR says Rosemary on your plate may offer surprising benefits for brain health Nicki Minaj doubles down on Trump support, says ‘I just love him’ Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class Joby takes aviation technology across the U.S. with autonomous flight Cardi B celebrates one year of ‘Am I the Drama?’ and sparks fan buzz Hong Kong banker jailed four years over $1.6 billion fraud, crypto bribes Ed Sheeran sparks buzz with pro-Palestinian comments at Philadelphia concert North Korea launches ballistic missile after US-led drills Pakistan opens first electricity wheeling auction, ends government power purchases Pakistan Navy tests combat readiness in Exercise SEASPARK 2026 Sherpao demands unified strategy against terrorism, says KP suffering 2 attacks daily Aurangzeb warns: strikes, sit-ins could cause Rs120 billion daily loss BTS, CORTIS and KATSEYE heat up the VMAs US approves potential $2.7 billion air defence package for Ukraine Sindh says federal revenue shortfalls hit provincial budgets, development Half of Gulf cyberattacks in early 2026 hit UAE, Saudi Arabia Houthi missile intercepted over Riyadh as airport fire erupts MDCAT 2026 begins across Pakistan and Riyadh Google Gemini hacks three companies during security test Russia’s wartime election includes occupied Ukrainian regions Pakistan's textile exports rise to $3.38 billion in July-August Putin says Russia's 2027 budget deficit seen at around 2% of GDP Pakistan developing National Private Equity Framework to boost private investment, Aurangzeb says Government, petroleum dealers reach agreement on fuel relief package

Wasim Akram criticises Babar Azam's decision to accept Test captaincy

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Babar Azam should have continued as a player instead of taking on the Test captaincy.

Web Desk September 20, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram said Babar Azam should have continued as a player instead of taking on the Test captaincy.

Akram made the remarks while speaking alongside former Pakistan fast bowler Waqar Younis at a charity fundraising event in Manchester.

“I do not want to blame anyone, and I could be wrong as well,” Akram said. “But in my opinion, Babar should not have taken the captaincy. All of this was unnecessary.”

Akram was referring to Pakistan’s Test tour of England, where the team underwent major changes after losing the first two Tests.

During the toss before the third Test in Birmingham, Babar was asked about the decision to send seven players home and make changes to the coaching staff. The captain said he was unaware of the changes.

Recalling the incident, Akram sarcastically questioned Babar’s role as captain if he was unaware of such major decisions.

“Babar Azam said he did not know. If you don’t know, then what were you doing here? Were you here to sell chickpeas?” Akram said sarcastically.

“As a player or as a person, I believe that if your leader or captain does not stand by you, you cannot give 100%,” he added.

Akram suggested that Babar should have stepped down as captain after the second Test and continued playing in the series as a batsman.

“My suggestion is that after the second Test, Babar should have said that he would play only as a player,” he added.

Babar was appointed Pakistan’s Test captain on July 5, replacing Shan Masood, ahead of the team’s tours of the West Indies and England. He had previously led Pakistan in Test cricket from 2020 to 2023, overseeing 20 matches, with 10 wins, six losses and four draws.

Under his return as captain, Pakistan drew their two-Test series in the West Indies 1-1 before suffering a 3-0 series defeat in England.

England won the first Test at Headingley by an innings and 103 runs before beating Pakistan by 194 runs at Lord’s. After the second defeat, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) made major changes, sending seven players home and restructuring the coaching setup.

However, Pakistan could not avoid a series whitewash, as England won the third Test at Edgbaston by eight wickets to complete a 3-0 series victory.

Recommended

King Charles welcomes Pakistan cricket team in London

King Charles welcomes Pakistan cricket team in London

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's Test captain

Babar Azam appointed Pakistan's Test captain
ICC announces new ODI rankings, sees shifts in top positions

ICC announces new ODI rankings, sees shifts in top positions
Shaniera Akram’s emotional message for Wasim Akram on his 60th birthday

Shaniera Akram’s emotional message for Wasim Akram on his 60th birthday
Wasim Akram’s viral Hajj video amuses fans online

Wasim Akram’s viral Hajj video amuses fans online
Bangladesh whitewash sparks heavy criticism of Pakistan cricket system

Bangladesh whitewash sparks heavy criticism of Pakistan cricket system
Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series

Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series
Babar Azam achieves another major career milestone

Babar Azam achieves another major career milestone
Pakistan opts to bowl first against Bangladesh

Pakistan opts to bowl first against Bangladesh
Bangladesh dominate first day against Pakistan in opening Test

Bangladesh dominate first day against Pakistan in opening Test
Wasim Akram joins viral debate over best food city in Pakistan

Wasim Akram joins viral debate over best food city in Pakistan
Babar Azam ruled out of first Bangladesh Test due to knee injury

Babar Azam ruled out of first Bangladesh Test due to knee injury