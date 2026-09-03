King Charles welcomes Pakistan cricket team in London

The king discusses England’s Test series while praising Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts.

LONDON: Pakistan’s cricketers stepped into royal territory Wednesday as King Charles III welcomed the team to Clarence House, where talk ranged from Test wickets and England’s conditions to Pakistan’s diplomatic efforts in the U.S.-Iran conflict.

Charles praised Pakistan’s efforts to help mediate between the United States and Iran and asked Pakistan Cricket Board Chairman and Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi about the latest developments in the mediation process.

British High Commissioner to Pakistan Jane Marriott briefed the king on Naqvi’s role in representing Pakistan in the diplomatic efforts. Charles expressed surprise that the conflict was continuing and commended Pakistan for its efforts to help ease tensions.

Naqvi later described the meeting as “very productive” and said the mediation process had been “a story of one step forward and one step back.”

The meeting also gave Charles a chance to catch up with Pakistan’s cricket team during its tour of England. He spoke with the players about the ongoing Test series, their fitness, playing conditions in England and the country’s unpredictable weather.

🌐 Twitter Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





Babar Azam introduced the players to the king individually, while Charles showed particular interest in the team and its performances. Babar also presented him with a signed cricket bat.

Among the players discussed was Mohammad Abbas, who made his mark at Lord’s by taking 5-57 in England’s second innings. He completed his five-wicket haul by dismissing Dan Lawrence and Ollie Robinson, earning a place on the Lord’s honors board. Abbas had narrowly missed the distinction during Pakistan’s 2018 visit to Lord’s, when he took four wickets in each innings.

🌐 X Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)





Saud Shakeel was also a key talking point after scoring 97 off 122 balls, including 13 fours and two sixes. Coming in with Pakistan 14-3 while chasing 389, Shakeel built a 97-run partnership with Shan Masood before falling three runs short of a fifth Test century.

Charles also joked with Sajid Khan about his distinctive curly moustache, adding a lighter moment to the royal meeting.

The squad’s visit comes after Pakistan lost the first two Tests of the three-match series against England, with changes made to the team ahead of the final match.

The king also spoke warmly about his long connection with Pakistan and expressed hope that he could return to the country. Charles, who was born in 1948, noted that he and Pakistan are nearly the same age, with the country set to mark its 80th anniversary in 2027.

“I’m almost the same age as Pakistan,” Charles said, adding that he therefore had “an interest.”

Charles last visited Pakistan in 2006 and said he hoped to return before he was too old, noting that there were still many places he wanted to visit.

The meeting brought together two sides of the relationship between Britain and Pakistan a shared passion for cricket and longstanding diplomatic ties with the royal reception giving the visiting team a memorable break from the Test series.