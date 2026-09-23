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Princess Astrid will be laid to rest today

Norway’s royal family said Wednesday that Princess Astrid will be laid to rest.

Web Desk September 23, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ay’s royal family said Wednesday that Princess Astrid will be laid to rest.

Princess Astrid, the older sister of the late King Harald, died Sept. 11 at the age of 94.

Her brother, Harald, died last month at the age of 89 after spending more than 35 years on the throne. Princess Astrid made her final public appearance at his funeral.

In a statement issued Sept. 23, the royal family said:

“Throughout a long life she supported the Royal House and worked under four kings: King Haakon VII, her father King Olav V, her brother King Harald V and, until the end, His Majesty King Haakon.

In recognition of her great efforts and warm loyalty, Princess Astrid was granted an honorary pension by the government on her 70th birthday in 2002.”

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