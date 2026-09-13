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Norway's Princess Astrid dies two days after attending brother King Harald's funeral

Princess Astrid of Norway, the sister of the late King Harald V, has died at age 94, two days after attending her brother’s funeral, the country’s royal palace announced.

Web Desk September 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Princess Astrid of Norway, the sister of the late King Harald V, has died at age 94, two days after attending her brother’s funeral, the country’s royal palace announced.

The new king, Haakon VIII, said that throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House with warmth and a strong sense of duty.

King Harald died last month at age 89 after spending more than 35 years as king. His funeral Wednesday was Princess Astrid’s final public appearance.

Prime Minister Jonas Gahr Støre said Princess Astrid would be buried at state expense, while flags across Norway would be flown at half-staff.

Astrid was the last surviving child of King Olav V, who ruled Norway from 1957 to 1991.

She became Norway’s first lady at age 22 in 1954 after her mother, Crown Princess Märtha, died. King Olav never remarried, and Astrid kept the title until her brother married in 1968.

In his statement, her nephew, King Haakon, said Princess Astrid had always focused on caring for and including the most vulnerable people in society.

Her health had worsened in recent months, and she was treated in a hospital for pneumonia in March.

Dozens of European royals and heads of state attended King Harald’s funeral Wednesday, including the Prince of Wales and three Nordic kings.

Thousands of people gathered along the route as the funeral procession traveled from the royal palace to Oslo Cathedral on Wednesday afternoon.

Among the non-royal leaders who attended were Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and five foreign prime ministers.

Moreover, Norway’s new King Haakon paid tribute to his aunt, Princess Astrid, who died Friday, just two days after her brother, the late King Harald, was laid to rest.

The royal family shared King Haakon’s message on Instagram along with a video featuring a statement from the monarch in Norwegian.

In his message, King Haakon said Princess Astrid was Norway’s first lady and continued to carry out official duties until the end of her life.


He said Princess Astrid had always cared deeply about supporting and including the most vulnerable people in society. He described her as loyal and dedicated, saying she carried out her responsibilities with commitment, presence and an infectious spirit.

King Haakon also said his aunt had been an important source of support for King Harald and the rest of the royal family.

Princess Astrid’s brother, King Harald, died last month at age 89 after more than 35 years on the throne. Princess Astrid made her final public appearance at his funeral Wednesday.

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