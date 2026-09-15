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Royal family shares Princess Astrid's funeral plan

Norway’s royal family has announced the funeral arrangements for Princess Astrid, the older sister of the late King Harald, who died Friday at the age of 94.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Norway’s royal family has announced the funeral arrangements for Princess Astrid, the older sister of the late King Harald, who died Friday at the age of 94.

The palace announced on its official website that Princess Astrid’s funeral will be held Wednesday, Sept. 23, at 1 p.m. at Ris Church in Oslo.

The royal family announced Princess Astrid’s death earlier on Sept. 11.

The palace said, “His Majesty the King has received with great sadness the news of the passing of Princess Astrid. The Princess fell asleep today, Friday 11 September, at the age of 94.”

King Haakon VIII, Princess Astrid’s nephew, also expressed his condolences following her death.

He said, “Throughout her long life, Princess Astrid represented the Royal House in a warm and dutiful manner.”

Astrid’s brother Harald died last month at the age of 89 after spending more than 35 years on the throne. Princess Astrid made her final public appearance at his funeral last Wednesday.

Prince William also attended Harald’s funeral as a representative of his father, King Charles, while Princess Anne attended privately as the godmother of the new King Haakon.

At the time of her death, Princess Astrid was considered the oldest working royal in Europe. She was also one of the five remaining great-grandchildren of King Edward VII.

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