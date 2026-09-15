U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules

The crypto industry has invested heavily in Washington lobbying efforts as lawmakers debate legislation that could define the future of digital assets .

WASHINGTON: The U.S. Senate has advanced a long-awaited cryptocurrency market structure bill, clearing a key legislative hurdle that could reshape how digital assets are regulated across the country and provide crypto companies with clearer rules for operating in American financial markets.





The legislation, known as the CLARITY Act, seeks to establish a more defined regulatory framework for cryptocurrencies, digital tokens, exchanges and brokers. The Senate's action marks a significant step toward resolving years of uncertainty over which federal regulators should oversee different parts of the rapidly expanding crypto industry.





The bill would draw clearer lines between the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Commodity Futures Trading Commission, two agencies that have been at the center of a long-running dispute over regulatory authority in the digital asset market.





Under the proposed framework, digital commodity exchanges would face formal requirements under the Bank Secrecy Act. That would bring them under standard anti-money laundering and customer identification rules designed to strengthen oversight of financial transactions.





Supporters of the legislation, including major players across the cryptocurrency industry, argue that clearer regulations could provide businesses with greater legal certainty and encourage investment and technological development in the United States.





The crypto industry has invested heavily in Washington lobbying efforts as lawmakers debate legislation that could define the future of digital assets in the country. Industry supporters say the lack of clear federal rules has made it difficult for companies to plan long-term investments and compete in the global digital economy.





But the bill has also drawn criticism from opponents and some representatives of the traditional banking industry. Critics have raised concerns about provisions involving rewards tied to stablecoins, a type of cryptocurrency designed to maintain a relatively stable value.





They warn that certain provisions could create gaps in financial oversight and potentially encourage consumers to move deposits away from traditional banks. The debate reflects a broader fight over how the United States should balance financial innovation with consumer protection and market stability as cryptocurrency becomes increasingly connected to the mainstream financial system.





If ultimately enacted, the legislation could become one of the most significant U.S. efforts to establish comprehensive rules for the digital asset industry, potentially changing how crypto companies, exchanges and investors operate for years to come.