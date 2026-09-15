Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan

B2B meetings were held between Azerbaijani and Pakistani tourism industry representatives to explore cooperation and partnership opportunities.

LAHORE: Azerbaijan Tourism Board (ATB), together with 3 local tourism industry partners including Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL), promoted Azerbaijan’s tourism potential through a series of roadshows in Pakistan.





The events were held in Lahore on 15 September, Karachi on 17 September and Islamabad on 19 September, bringing together around 200 representatives of Pakistan’s tourism industry. The initiative aimed to strengthen ties with Pakistan’s tourism industry and showcase Azerbaijan’s tourism potential.

Participants were introduced to the country’s historical and cultural heritage, winter tourism and ski resorts, health tourism and ecotourism opportunities. A dedicated presentation also highlighted Shusha’s designation as the Tourism Capital of the Economic Cooperation Organization for 2026.





B2B meetings were held between Azerbaijani and Pakistani tourism industry representatives to explore cooperation and partnership opportunities and support the development of tourism ties between the two markets. The events were held with the participation of Pakistani partners, including Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and Airblue, supporting stronger connectivity and closer cooperation between the tourism industries of Azerbaijan and Pakistan.