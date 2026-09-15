Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals

Lead Inspector General report to Congress details $33.4 billion war cost, damage to diplomatic facilities, and strategic munitions shortfalls

WASHINGTON: Iranian strikes have damaged or destroyed "hundreds of buildings and structures" at U.S. bases in the Middle East, along with "dozens" of U.S. aircraft as of the end of June, according to a government report released Monday.

The Iran war has cost an estimated $33.4 billion as of June 29, according to the U.S. Department of Defense, which released a Lead Inspector General report to Congress tracking the conflict through the end of June. The figure includes $184 million in physical damage to U.S. diplomatic facilities in four countries—Iraq, Kuwait, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates—caused by Iranian strikes.

The report also warned that the expenditure of U.S. munitions during the conflict had "resulted in strategic inventory shortfalls and revealed industrial base bottlenecks for munitions resupply."

Aircraft Losses Include First Combat Damage to F-35A

The report disclosed that a fifth-generation F-35A was damaged by enemy fire—the first time any aircraft of its type has suffered battle damage. Four F-15E fighter jets and an A-10 ground attack aircraft were destroyed as of the end of June.

According to the U.S. Air Force, the F-35A costs $92 million per plane, while the F-15E cost $31.1 million in 1998 dollars.

Additionally, seven KC-135 refueling aircraft were damaged or destroyed, while seven helicopters and more than 30 drones were lost.

Trump Touts Weapons Production Ahead of Report's Release

Before the report was made public, U.S. President Donald Trump posted that the United States "is producing more Exquisite and Elite Weapons than at any time in our History."

The report's findings on munitions shortfalls and industrial base constraints appear to contrast with the president's statement, underscoring concerns about the sustainability of U.S. military production amid ongoing operations.



