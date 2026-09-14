Jemima Goldsmith marries multimillionaire 22 years after divorce from Pakistan's former PM

Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private wedding over the weekend, starting a new chapter in her life more than two decades after her divorce from former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private wedding over the weekend, starting a new chapter in her life more than two decades after her divorce from former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Goldsmith, 52, is an award-winning screenwriter and producer. She married 62-year-old O’Reilly, the son of the late Irish businessman, media tycoon and international rugby player Sir Anthony O’Reilly. The couple had been dating for about a year after meeting through their work on films and documentaries.

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Jemima was married to Pakistan's former Prime Minister from 1995 until their divorce in 2004. The former couple have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

News of the marriage became public through Jemima’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, who is married to her brother Ben Goldsmith. She shared a photo of herself with Ben dressed for the celebrations and wrote, “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding, with my favorite date, what a happy day!”

Her marriage to O’Reilly is her second marriage and comes 22 years after the end of her nine-year marriage to former Pakistan Prime Minister.