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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Jemima Goldsmith marries multimillionaire 22 years after divorce from Pakistan's former PM

Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private wedding over the weekend, starting a new chapter in her life more than two decades after her divorce from former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

Jemima Goldsmith has married Irish-Australian financier Cameron O’Reilly in a private wedding over the weekend, starting a new chapter in her life more than two decades after her divorce from former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Goldsmith, 52, is an award-winning screenwriter and producer. She married 62-year-old O’Reilly, the son of the late Irish businessman, media tycoon and international rugby player Sir Anthony O’Reilly. The couple had been dating for about a year after meeting through their work on films and documentaries.


Jemima was married to Pakistan's former Prime Minister from 1995 until their divorce in 2004. The former couple have two sons, Sulaiman and Kasim Khan.

News of the marriage became public through Jemima’s sister-in-law, Jemima Jones, who is married to her brother Ben Goldsmith. She shared a photo of herself with Ben dressed for the celebrations and wrote, “Celebrating Jemima and Cameron’s wedding, with my favorite date, what a happy day!”

Her marriage to O’Reilly is her second marriage and comes 22 years after the end of her nine-year marriage to former Pakistan Prime Minister.

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