JD Vance says US in direct talks with Houthis

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Washington has been holding “direct conversations” with the Houthis and is closely monitoring the situation after the Iran-backed group seized the strategic island of Mayun, also known as Perim, in the Red Sea.

US Vice President JD Vance said Monday that Washington has been holding “direct conversations” with the Houthis and is closely monitoring the situation after the Iran-backed group seized the strategic island of Mayun, also known as Perim, in the Red Sea.

Speaking to reporters at Joint Base Andrews before leaving for Kansas, Vance was asked whether he was concerned about the Houthi takeover and how the US planned to respond.

“We've been in constant contact with the Emiratis, the Saudis, and others who are affected in the region,” Vance said. He added that the US administration is closely following the situation.

Vance said Washington has also been in direct contact with the Houthis and is closely monitoring developments.

“It's a very fluid and dynamic thing, but we're going to keep on monitoring it, making sure that America's best interests are represented,” he said.

His comments came as fighting continues to intensify between Yemeni government forces and the Houthis. The group has also carried out attacks on energy facilities in Saudi Arabia.