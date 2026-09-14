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Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly Andy Burnham becomes first UK PM to run Great North Run Gabriel Guevara sets Instagram ablaze with head-turning F1 weekend look Alibaba, DHL team up to put AI at the heart of SME shipping Karachi airport extends vaccine deadline for Saudi-Bound travelers IHC bars state resources, orders ights protection during PTI March Scooter Braun eyes wedding bells with Sydney Sweeney as marriage rumors swirl Pakistan’s cost-of-living squeeze deepens as fuel and energy prices climb Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly

Massive uranium-bearing mineral deposits discovered in Saudi Arabia

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the discovery Monday while addressing the IAEA General Conference in Vienna.

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RIYADH: Saudi Arabia has discovered an estimated 110 million tons of raw mineral resources containing uranium in the Medina region, according to reports.

Saudi Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman announced the discovery Monday while addressing the International Atomic Energy Agency’s (IAEA) General Conference in Vienna, Saudi state television reported.

According to Arab media reports, the minister said drilling and geological exploration at the Jabal Sayid project in the Medina region had identified estimated resources of about 110 million tons of raw material.

He said the deposits contain rare minerals as well as uranium.

The announcement was made during the IAEA’s annual conference, where representatives from member states are discussing developments and cooperation in the nuclear energy sector.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia temporarily halted operations on its major East-West oil pipeline after a drone strike targeted the crucial energy route, officials said, as escalating fighting between the United States and Iran continued to threaten oil shipments across the Middle East.

Saudi Arabia, the world's biggest crude oil exporter, temporarily suspended operations on the pipeline following an aerial strike that officials in both Baghdad and Riyadh said was launched from Iraq. In response to the attack, Iraq removed a military commander from his position in a region where Iran-backed armed groups are active.

Stretching about 1,200 kilometers (745 miles), across the Arabian Peninsula, the pipeline provides Saudi Arabia with an alternative route for transporting crude without relying on tanker traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.

The waterway has faced severe shipping disruptions amid the U.S.-Iran conflict, with tanker movements falling sharply as vessels face growing security risks. Saudi Arabia's Energy Ministry said the decision to suspend the pipeline was taken as a precautionary measure.

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