Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, September 14, 2026
Watch Live
Headlines
Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision Ronaldo calls for lifetime bans over Jota chants Russia hits Ukrainian train after Former PM, European officials leave Justin and Hailey Bieber ignite fan bliss with playful 8th wedding anniversary sports bar date Terror warning sparks curbs in Punjab, Section 144 takes effect Oil prices climb as Saudi Pipeline shutdown deepens supply concern Karachi weather stays hot, rain possible Deadly Methane explosion kills 4 miners, injures 2 in Balochistan's Harnai coal mine NEPRA warns of power surplus as Pakistan approves $47 billion for power generation projects German firms shift billions from U.S. to China as trade tensions rise, IW study shows Pakistan’s Prime Minister to meet Trump at UN General Assembly New Hormuz strike reported as Trump predicts Iran war's end, BRICS urges calm Central bank faces inflation crossroads as oil and rupee signals cloud policy rate decision

Trump says no country should have lower interest rates than U.S. ahead of fed meeting

Trump pressures Fed ahead of rate decision, says U.S. deserves world's lowest borrowing costs despite persistent inflation.

Web Desk September 14, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

President Donald Trump said Sunday that no country should have lower interest rates than the United States, days before the Federal Reserve's next policy meeting.


Speaking to reporters at the Irish Open golf tournament, Trump said he did not know whether Fed policymakers will raise interest rates at their meeting this week. But he said the U.S. "should be paying the lowest interest rate in the world" no matter what the Federal Reserve's data indicates about inflation and the economy.


The Labor Department's Consumer Price Index, a key measure of underlying inflation, on Friday posted its largest increase in four months. That reinforced expectations that the U.S. central bank will raise the target range for its federal funds rate, now at 3.5% to 3.75%, at the conclusion of its Federal Open Market Committee meeting on Wednesday.


Price pressures remain elevated as the economy deals with Trump's import tax increases and surging energy prices tied to the Iran war. Many at the Fed worry that the longer inflation remains high, the greater the cost will be to get it back to target.


The central bank's governors are meeting just weeks before midterm elections that will determine whether Republicans keep their slim majorities in both chambers of the U.S. Congress. A rate hike could add to voter concerns about affordability, according to recent Reuters/Ipsos polls.


Trump's approval ratings have fallen as inflation has persisted. He has argued that the Fed's interest rate levels have helped other countries at the expense of the U.S.


"I know more about formulas than anybody, and with the best credit in the world, we make other countries rich," Trump said on Sunday.


The president, a frequent critic of former Fed Chair Jay Powell, has been more supportive of Fed leadership since his own pick for chair, Kevin Warsh, took charge earlier this year. But Trump recently has made his demands more clear.


"LOWER THE RATE OR I'LL STOP TRADING WITH COUNTRIES WITH WHICH WE HAVE A DEFICIT," Trump posted on social media two weeks ago.



In additional remarks to reporters later on Sunday before he boarded a plane to return to the U.S., Trump reiterated that threat and said: "We don't want to have deficits with nations. We want to have surpluses or at least break-evens."


Trump "will defend the independence of Kevin Warsh above all" no matter what the Fed does with interest rates, National Economic Council Director Kevin Hassett told "Fox News Sunday."


But Hassett also underscored Trump's own preferences, saying that if the Fed raises rates, "I'm sure he's not going to be super happy about it."

Recommended

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher

Israel says it destroyed Hezbollah underground network at Ali al-Taher
Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption

Indonesia resumes flights after volcano eruption
Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war

Vladimir Putin holds three-hour talks with Trump envoys on Ukraine war
WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise

WMO forecasts strong El Niño as global heat risks rise
Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing

Philippine ferry fire leaves five dead, dozens missing
Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89

Tung Chee-hwa, Hong Kong’s first leader, dies at 89
Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention

Singapore raises PM salary to $2.8 million, citing anti-corruption and talent retention
Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released

Crazy video song exposing Narendra Modi released
UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation

UK flights resume after NATS air traffic failure, but airlines now demand compensation
US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan

US attacks Iranian tankers as Iran strikes US base in Jordan
Over 300 killed in southwest Yemen as Houthis advance toward key Red Sea strait

Over 300 killed in southwest Yemen as Houthis advance toward key Red Sea strait