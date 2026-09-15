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Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Chief Justice of Federal Constitutional Court stresses constitutional supremacy

China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance

The BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish, introduced at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services at Beijing’s Shougang Park.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot

BEIJING: China has unveiled a futuristic robotic fish capable of autonomously navigating shallow waters, sparking fresh excitement over the country’s rapidly advancing underwater technology and raising questions about its potential use in surveillance.


The BG-5 Golden Dragon Fish, introduced at the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services at Beijing’s Shougang Park, was developed by Boyagongdao Marine Technology Group and modeled after the distinctive movement of the golden arowana.


Unlike conventional underwater robots that rely on propellers, the biomimetic machine uses a flexible, multi-jointed body and a seven-segment tail to mimic the wave-like motion of a real fish. The design allows the robot to move through the water at speeds of up to 0.6 meters per second while operating at depths of up to 5 meters.


The robotic fish is also built to navigate independently. Onboard sensors allow it to identify obstacles, adjust its course and move through changing underwater environments without depending entirely on predetermined routes.


The BG-5 can reportedly perform path planning, task allocation and formation control, enabling multiple robotic units to work together and cover larger underwater areas. The technology could prove particularly useful in narrow, shallow or constantly changing waterways, where conventional underwater vehicles may struggle to operate and sending human divers could be difficult or risky.


The development has also drawn attention because Boyagongdao previously worked with a military unit to develop a biomimetic ROBO-SHARK, adding another layer of interest to the company's growing portfolio of fish-inspired underwater technology.


The unveiling quickly generated buzz online, with social media users expressing both fascination and concern over the possible applications of robotic animals. Some users praised China's technological progress, while others questioned whether fish-like robots could eventually be adapted for underwater monitoring, intelligence gathering or surveillance.


One social media user jokingly compared the development with earlier online speculation about robotic birds, while another warned that increasingly realistic robotic platforms could raise new concerns about privacy and surveillance.


As biomimetic robotics continues to evolve, the Golden Dragon Fish highlights how engineers are increasingly looking to nature for inspiration, turning the movements of aquatic animals into practical technology that could reshape how humans explore and operate beneath the water.

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