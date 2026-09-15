Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Tuesday, September 15, 2026
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Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity Electrolyte drinks take over as hydration becomes the new wellness craze Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation Shandong’s economic rise offers a study in integrated development Japan’s own ‘Bermuda Triangle’ as Global Hawk drone vanishes over sea but debris is found Azerbaijan’s tourism potential promoted through roadshows in Pakistan U.S. Senate advances crypto market bill in major push to clarify digital asset rules Stray Kids member 'Felix' marks 26th birthday with $222,000 donation as global fan buzz builds Music helps the brain shake off stress faster, MRI study finds China unveils ‘Golden Dragon Fish’ robot, sparking buzz over underwater surveillance Pakistan Army races into rescue operation after major canal breach in Dera Ismail Khan Pakistan, Lebanon forge closer security ties to strengthen intelligence cooperation Iranian strikes inflict heavy damage on U.S. Bases, aircraft across Middle East, report reveals Police crack down on illegal gold mining in Kohat after fatal clash between politically connected groups Oil extends gains as middle east attacks threaten supply Pakistan to expand Karachi Airport Terminal, aims for 20 million passenger capacity

Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation

Ishaq Dar also discussed the upcoming 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

Web Desk September 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discussion

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments and ways to deepen diplomatic engagement between the two countries.


The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest as Islamabad and Washington seek to strengthen ties and maintain communication on key regional issues, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said.


Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and achieving sustainable peace. He also welcomed what he described as positive momentum in Pakistan-U.S. relations.


The deputy prime minister called for regular communication between Pakistan and the United States, stressing the importance of continued engagement on issues of shared concern. Ishaq Dar also discussed the upcoming 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the annual gathering.


The talks come as Pakistan and the United States continue diplomatic contacts over bilateral cooperation and the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar and Baker exchanged views on regional developments and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic communication between Islamabad and Washington.

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