Ishaq Dar, Natalie Baker discuss stronger Pakistan-U.S. bilateral cooperation

Ishaq Dar also discussed the upcoming 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met U.S. Chargé d’Affaires Natalie A. Baker on Tuesday, Sept. 15, in Islamabad to discuss bilateral cooperation, regional developments and ways to deepen diplomatic engagement between the two countries.





The meeting focused on matters of mutual interest as Islamabad and Washington seek to strengthen ties and maintain communication on key regional issues, Foreign Office spokesperson Sajjad Haider Khan said.





Ishaq Dar underscored the importance of dialogue and diplomacy in resolving disputes and achieving sustainable peace. He also welcomed what he described as positive momentum in Pakistan-U.S. relations.

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The deputy prime minister called for regular communication between Pakistan and the United States, stressing the importance of continued engagement on issues of shared concern. Ishaq Dar also discussed the upcoming 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly. He said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will lead Pakistan’s delegation at the annual gathering.





The talks come as Pakistan and the United States continue diplomatic contacts over bilateral cooperation and the evolving regional situation.

During the meeting, Ishaq Dar and Baker exchanged views on regional developments and emphasized the importance of maintaining regular diplomatic communication between Islamabad and Washington.