Pakistan to boost LPG imports as government plans for winter energy needs, minister says

The government was undertaking advance planning to ensure adequate supplies of crude oil, petrol, diesel, gas and LPG amid changing international energy conditions.

LAHORE: Pakistan has submitted a summary to the federal cabinet to facilitate the import of liquefied petroleum gas from abroad, Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervez Malik said Sunday, as the government prepares for possible fuel shortages during the winter.





Speaking at a public gathering in his constituency of Mughalpura and later to reporters, Malik said the government was undertaking advance planning to ensure adequate supplies of crude oil, petrol, diesel, gas and LPG amid changing international energy conditions.





He said comprehensive arrangements were being made to meet consumer demand in December, January and February, and that the prime minister and federal cabinet had been briefed on the country's gas requirements, availability and potential challenges.





On LPG pricing, Malik said rates were determined by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority, with Saudi Aramco's monthly Contract Price playing a key role. He said measures were being taken to ensure sufficient LPG availability during winter, when demand typically rises.





Malik said providing relief on petroleum prices was the government's top priority and that more than 9 million citizens had benefited from a scheme giving eligible consumers a relief of 100 rupees per liter. He assured the public that any decline in international oil prices would be passed on to consumers without delay.





The minister said petroleum prices were set through a transparent mechanism, with details available on OGRA's website. He said the government had not sought to burden consumers beyond the impact of rising international oil prices.





Under directives from Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, he said, the government introduced relief measures for low-income groups, including motorcyclists and users of vehicles up to 800cc. He said the government would continue the scheme as long as it was financially feasible.





On security, Malik said the resurgence of terrorist activities in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was a matter of serious concern and called for national unity. He said the nation must stand with the military leadership to eliminate terrorism and protect the country's borders, urging political leaders, particularly in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, to prioritize national security over political point-scoring.





"If there is a country, there is everything for us; if there is no country, there is nothing," he said.





Malik said martyrs were the pride of Pakistan and urged the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa chief minister to demonstrate seriousness on national security matters. He said political differences could be resolved later but no compromise could be made on security.





On the regional situation, Malik said Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, Sharif and other leaders were working for an end to regional tensions and lasting peace. He expressed concern over attacks on oil installations near Riyadh and disruptions to maritime routes near Bab-el-Mandeb by the Houthis, condemning such attacks.





Referring to the Makkah agreement involving Pakistan, Turkiye and Saudi Arabia, he said Pakistan would not leave Saudi Arabia alone and would stand alongside it in cooperation with Turkiye. He said Saudi Arabia had played an important role in ensuring oil supplies to Pakistan during difficult times, and that Sharif had tasked him with traveling to Riyadh to convey Pakistan's appreciation to the Saudi energy minister.





Malik stressed that advance planning on international prices and fuel availability was essential to protect consumers from shortages and inflationary pressures. He also praised Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz workers as a valuable asset and said they would be given their due role in upcoming local government elections.