Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says

DW Energy’s broader goal is to increase the value of local resources.

THAR: DW Energy has unveiled a new dry plant technology project at the opening ceremony of Thar Coal Block One, aiming to reduce moisture in lignite coal, increase its GCE power potential and add value to Pakistan’s local energy resources, CEO Bilal Babar said.





The technology is designed to extract greater value from Thar coal by lowering its moisture content and improving its energy potential. Babar described the dry plant technology as a proven and globally recognized process already used in countries with large lignite coal reserves.

🌐 Youtube Integration Widget (The complete interactive embed will render live on your main website, you can also preview from article list page)

“The basic purpose is to reduce the moisture in coal and increase its GCE power potential,” Babar said.

He said the technology is already being used in countries including China, India, South Africa and Indonesia, where lignite coal is widely available and utilized.





According to Babar, the process could also provide environmental benefits while helping maximize the use of available energy resources.





He said DW Energy’s broader goal is to increase the value of local resources, particularly coal, by introducing improved processes and technologies that can enhance its usability and economic potential.





“Our objective is to add value to local resources, particularly coal, through different processes and technologies,” Babar said. Ensuring a secure and self-sufficient supply of raw materials is also among the company’s key objectives, he added.





Babar said a brick rig plant is currently under construction and is expected to become operational by the end of this year. DW Energy is also working on a project to produce gas from coal, which Babar described as an emerging and promising area that is attracting considerable interest.





The new initiatives reflect DW Energy’s efforts to expand the use of local coal resources and develop technologies aimed at improving their energy value and supporting greater self-sufficiency in raw material supplies.