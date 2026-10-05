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PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace Rihanna’s red waterline ignites fall’s hottest beauty craze Saudi Arabia to host sixth 'Hajj conference' in Jeddah Dry plant technology introduced in Thar coal, Bilal Babar says BTS fuels K-pop frenzy with 'BE@RBRICK' teaser as new identity era begins Darya Shipilova’s death puts three Central Asian nations on plague alert Punjab CM Maryam Nawaz receives UN-Habitat award for housing program Australia probes Flydubai co-pilot’s Melbourne links Yemen forces make gains near vital Bab el-Mandeb Strait King Charles signals fresh chapter with Harry, Meghan reunion “Señorita” queen Camila Cabello sparks 'CC5' buzz with mysterious studio tease Google faces $1.3 billion UK lawsuit over alleged hidden Play Store charges

PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace

Shehbaz Sharif also called for stronger connections between Pakistani and Polish businesses.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Poland’s Minister and Coordinator for Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak discussed ways to deepen ties between Pakistan and Poland on Monday, Oct. 5, focusing on trade, business cooperation, leadership exchanges and growing tensions in the Middle East.


Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wants to turn its long-standing friendship with Poland into a stronger and broader partnership that can bring lasting benefits to both countries.

During the meeting, the two officials reviewed recent contacts between Pakistan and Poland and discussed steps to increase cooperation. Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of more high-level visits and meetings between the two countries leaders to build closer relations.


Shehbaz Sharif also called for stronger connections between Pakistani and Polish businesses. He said greater cooperation between the private sectors could help expand trade and create new economic opportunities for both countries.


Shehbaz Sharif thanked Poland for supporting Pakistan under the European Union’s GSP Plus trade program. He said Pakistan was confident that relations with Poland would continue to grow across different areas.


Shehbaz Sharif called for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and help resolve conflicts. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting peace, stability and diplomatic solutions in the region.

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