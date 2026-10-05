PM Shehbaz Sharif seeks stronger Pakistan-Poland partnership on trade and peace

Shehbaz Sharif also called for stronger connections between Pakistani and Polish businesses.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Poland’s Minister and Coordinator for Special Services Tomasz Siemoniak discussed ways to deepen ties between Pakistan and Poland on Monday, Oct. 5, focusing on trade, business cooperation, leadership exchanges and growing tensions in the Middle East.





Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan wants to turn its long-standing friendship with Poland into a stronger and broader partnership that can bring lasting benefits to both countries.

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During the meeting, the two officials reviewed recent contacts between Pakistan and Poland and discussed steps to increase cooperation. Shehbaz Sharif highlighted the importance of more high-level visits and meetings between the two countries leaders to build closer relations.





Shehbaz Sharif also called for stronger connections between Pakistani and Polish businesses. He said greater cooperation between the private sectors could help expand trade and create new economic opportunities for both countries.





Shehbaz Sharif thanked Poland for supporting Pakistan under the European Union’s GSP Plus trade program. He said Pakistan was confident that relations with Poland would continue to grow across different areas.





Shehbaz Sharif called for dialogue and diplomatic efforts to ease tensions and help resolve conflicts. He also reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to supporting peace, stability and diplomatic solutions in the region.