Pakistan accuses Taliban govt sheltering TTP, BLA and other militant groups

In a statement, the Foreign Office(FO) spokesperson rejected allegations of civilian casualties during Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, describing them as baseless.

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accused Afghanistan’s Taliban government of providing shelter to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), Fitna al-Khawarij, the Balochistan Liberation Army (BLA) and Fitna al-Hindustan, saying Afghan territory continues to be used for attacks against Pakistan.





In a statement, the Foreign Office spokesperson rejected allegations of civilian casualties during Pakistan’s counterterrorism operations, describing them as baseless. The spokesperson said misleading narratives could not conceal the threat posed by terrorist networks operating from Afghan soil.





The spokesperson said the Taliban government was responsible for preventing Afghan territory from being used to launch attacks against Pakistan. United Nations monitoring reports have also expressed concern over the Taliban government’s alleged support for and sheltering of militant organizations, the statement added.





According to the Foreign Office, thousands of Pakistanis have been killed in terrorist attacks planned and financed from Afghan territory.





Pakistan cannot remain silent in the face of repeated attacks targeting its citizens and security forces, the spokesperson said, adding that the country’s operations were undertaken as a last resort in the exercise of its right to self-defense.





The spokesperson maintained that Pakistani operations targeted only militants and their logistical facilities in Afghanistan. Pakistan responded in proportion to the threat and adhered to the principles of precaution and distinction, the statement said.





The Foreign Office urged the international community to hold the Afghan Taliban government accountable for implementing United Nations Security Council resolutions and preventing the use of Afghan territory for terrorism.





Pakistan, the spokesperson added, reserves the right to take all necessary measures to protect its sovereignty, territorial integrity and citizens.