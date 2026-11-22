Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando marry at a ceremony in Palm Springs

Singer, 33, and Liily drummer, 28, exchanged vows Saturday after nearly four years of dating









PALM SPRINGS: Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando have officially exchanged vows after nearly four years of dating.





The 33-year-old singer and the 28-year-old Liily drummer held the ceremony in Palm Springs, California, on Saturday, Nov. 21, according to multiple reports.





Photos from the ceremony show the couple saying "I do" beside a swimming pool, standing under an arch packed with white flowers.





The wedding was attended by some of Cyrus' closest family members, including her mother, Tish Cyrus, and younger sister, Noah Cyrus.





The celebrations began a day earlier when the couple hosted a rehearsal dinner for their loved ones.





The wedding comes almost a year after the couple announced their engagement. Cyrus first sparked speculation in December 2025 when she appeared at the "Avatar: Fire and Ash" premiere wearing a diamond ring.





Morando eventually revealed that he had proposed during a trip to Kyoto, Japan, the previous year.





Cyrus and Morando were first romantically linked in late 2021 after being spotted together at Gucci's Love Parade fashion show in Los Angeles. They reportedly met on a blind date before being photographed packing on PDA in West Hollywood in April 2022.





This is Cyrus' second marriage. She was previously married to actor Liam Hemsworth in December 2018, but the pair separated in August 2019. Their divorce was finalized in January 2020.