Dove Cameron and Damiano David make their love official

The couple ties the knot in Italy, with wedding photos capturing their emotional and affectionate moments.

MONTALCINO, Italy: Love took center stage in Italy as Dove Cameron and Måneskin frontman Damiano David said “I do” in an intimate wedding ceremony Thursday, Sept. 24, marking a romantic new chapter for the couple.

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A romantic Italian wedding





Cameron, 30, and David, 27, exchanged vows in Montalcino, Italy, surrounded by a small group of family and friends. The brief civil ceremony featured elegant white floral decorations, while an English translation was provided for Cameron.





The couple coordinated their wedding looks in cream and white. The “Descendants” star wore a tailored suit with a dramatic cape and carried a bouquet of lilies, while David opted for a double-breasted jacket.

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Sweet moments after the vows





Wedding photos and videos quickly circulated online, capturing the newlyweds smiling, embracing and sharing a kiss after the ceremony.





In one clip, David sweetly opened the car door for Cameron as she held her bouquet and smiled. The couple later continued their celebrations at a nearby resort.

Fans joined the celebration online, flooding social media with congratulatory messages and sharing their excitement over the couple’s new beginning.

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From first meeting to marriage





Cameron and David first met at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards. Romance rumors began circulating in 2023 after Cameron attended a Måneskin concert.

The couple made their red carpet debut at Clive Davis’ annual Pre-Grammy Gala in February 2024 before announcing their engagement in January 2026.





Their Italian ceremony now marks the latest chapter in a relationship that has taken them from a first meeting at the VMAs to husband and wife.