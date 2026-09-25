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Pakistan forces foil Afghan taliban border incursion, kill several in Gulistan Sector

Intermittent gunfire continues along Pakistan-Afghanistan border as security forces remain on high alert; officials say any infiltration from Afghan soil will be met with a timely and effective response.

Web Desk September 25, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: Pakistani security forces foiled an attempted incursion by Afghan Taliban fighters at the Gulistan sector along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, killing multiple assailants, security sources said.

According to the sources, Pakistani security forces responded effectively when the fighters attempted to cross into Pakistani territory and launch an attack. Several Afghan Taliban fighters were killed in the exchange.

Intermittent gunfire between Pakistani security forces and Afghan Taliban fighters was ongoing as of the latest reports, with security forces remaining fully alert in the border area.

Security sources said Pakistani forces remain prepared at all times to deliver a timely and effective response to any infiltration from Afghan soil into Pakistani territory.

The Gulistan sector clash is the latest in a series of violent exchanges along the Pakistan-Afghanistan border, where tensions have escalated sharply in recent months.

In the days preceding the Gulistan incident, Pakistani forces reported thwarting multiple infiltration attempts.

On September 22, security sources said militants, described by Pakistan as "Fitna al-Khawarij," a term used for the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP), attempted to cross into the Kurram sector from Afghan Taliban positions in Nangarhar and Paktia provinces. After that attempt failed, Afghan Taliban forces allegedly opened fire on Pakistani border posts with heavy weapons, prompting Pakistani artillery retaliation that targeted border posts and mortar positions.

The following day, Pakistan said it shot down eight drones launched from Afghan territory, four near the Torkham border crossing and four near Kohat in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.


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