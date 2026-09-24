HYBE to bring BTS and K-Pop acts to 1,100 cinemas

HYBE CINE FEST 2026 will feature live BTS broadcasts, concert films and fan events across 50 countries.

SEOUL: K-pop’s biggest stars are leaving the concert stage and taking over the big screen, as HYBE prepares to turn more than 1,100 cinemas across about 50 countries into a global fan celebration this October.





HYBE CINE FEST 2026 will run from Oct. 24-31 in partnership with event cinema distributor Trafalgar Releasing, bringing live concert broadcasts, exclusive films and interactive fan experiences to audiences worldwide.





The festival will feature six theatrical programs, including previously unreleased concert films from Seventeen, TXT and ENHYPEN, filmed during their arena performances in Incheon and Seoul.





BTS will take the spotlight with live broadcasts of its “ARIRANG” world tour performances from Buenos Aires on Oct. 24 and São Paulo on Oct. 30. Both shows will be screened in real time at participating theaters worldwide.





HYBE is also bringing the energy of K-pop concerts into theaters through its “HYBE CHEERING PARTY.” The program will feature 3D-enhanced music videos and performance clips from 13 artists on HYBE’s roster, including Le Sserafim, Illit and KATSEYE.





Fans will be encouraged to sing along during the screenings, with Romanized Korean subtitles and synchronized fan chants designed to recreate the atmosphere of a live concert.





Selected flagship theaters will host additional fan activities. Lotte Cinema World Tower in Seoul will offer light-stick decorating booths and photo zones, while pop-up retail spaces are planned in cities including Los Angeles and Paris.





In South Korea, the festival will be screened exclusively at Lotte Cinema, while Avex Pictures will oversee the Japanese rollout.





HYBE’s cinema project began in Latin America in 2024, attracting about 260,000 attendees. It expanded into Asia the following year, drawing roughly 320,000 moviegoers.

The 2026 edition takes the concept global, transforming cinemas into shared spaces where fans can experience performances and celebrate K-pop together.





A HYBE official said the company wanted to expand the shared experience created by fans in Latin America and Asia to audiences around the world.





Global ticket sales will begin Sept. 30 at 10 p.m. Korea time, while ticket sales in South Korea will open Oct. 15 at 10 a.m.