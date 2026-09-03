What’s inside Jung Kook’s medicine bag?

The BTS star gives fans an unexpected look at the medicines and supplements he carries on tour.

LOS ANGELES: Jung Kook gave fans a reason to worry Tuesday after revealing a large bag of medicines and supplements he carries while managing health issues during BTS’ demanding world tour.

The singer was speaking with fans during a livestream on Weverse when he suddenly remembered that he needed to take magnesium and began looking for his medicine. He then offered to show viewers what he keeps in what he called his “medicine bag.”

The large bag contained numerous medicines and supplements, organized in separate zip-top bags. Jung Kook went through several of them and explained why he had received or used each one.

He said one medication had been prescribed when his tonsils were swollen and painful. Another, he said, had been prescribed after his liver enzyme levels increased. He also showed a sleeping pill that he takes when he cannot sleep.

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Jung Kook said he carries medication for digestive problems as well, explaining that he uses it after eating food that does not agree with him.

The collection also included cold medicine, liquid vitamin D, antibiotics, skin-allergy medication, magnesium and other supplements.

“There’s so much, right?” Jung Kook said while showing the contents of the bag. “This is how I take care of my health.”

The BTS member acknowledged that he had not organized the collection with advice from a pharmacist.

“Of course, I didn’t get advice from a pharmacist and have it set up like this,” he said. “But I haven’t felt any discomfort when taking them.”

Jung Kook added that when taking several individual supplements feels excessive, he sometimes chooses a multivitamin instead.

The candid moment came as BTS continues its “ARIRANG” world tour, putting the singer’s personal health routine in focus as he balances an intense schedule of performances and travel.

BTS performed at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles on Tuesday and Wednesday and is scheduled to hold two more concerts there Saturday and Sunday.

The group’s return to Los Angeles has also prompted a citywide celebration. The city designated Sept. 1-8 as “BTS Week” to coincide with the concerts, while Los Angeles City Hall was illuminated in red as part of the festivities.

For fans, Jung Kook’s livestream offered an unusually personal look at life away from the stage. Beneath the performances and global attention, the singer showed the practical side of managing his health while maintaining one of the music industry’s most demanding touring schedules.

Jung Kook described the medicines and supplements as part of his own routine and did not present them as medical advice. His comments also did not suggest that the combination of products he carries should be used by others.