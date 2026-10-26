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Shadab, Rauf break 51-year-old record in Pakistan’s dramatic win

Shadab smashed an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the fourth match of the tri-nation ODI series, setting multiple.

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LAHORE: Pakistani all-rounder Shadab Khan becomes the highest individual scorer at No. 8 or lower in ODI history as Pakistan secure a one-wicket victory


Shadab Khan smashed an unbeaten 113 off 96 balls to guide Pakistan to a thrilling one-wicket victory over England in the fourth match of the tri-nation ODI series, setting multiple records in the process.


Chasing a target of 242, Pakistan were in serious trouble before Shadab, batting at No. 8, produced a remarkable innings to steer his team to an unlikely victory.


The century was Shadab’s first in one-day international cricket and made him the highest individual scorer in ODI history while batting at No. 8 or lower.


Shadab also joined forces with Haris Rauf to produce a record-breaking 89-run partnership for the 10th wicket, setting a new mark for the highest 10th-wicket stand in a successful ODI run chase.


The pair broke a 51-year-old record previously held by West Indies’ Deryck Murray and Andy Roberts, who shared an unbeaten 64-run partnership against Pakistan in the 1975 World Cup in Birmingham.


West Indies won that match by one wicket before going on to claim the inaugural Cricket World Cup title.


Meanwhile, Pakistan all-rounder Shadab Khan said he did not realize the ball had taken an edge off his bat during a crucial moment in the match against England, but teammate Haris Rauf insisted that they take a review.


Speaking to PCB Digital after the match, Shadab said he agreed to the review on Rauf’s insistence, adding that he had been feeling quite frustrated at the time.


Shadab also expressed happiness at repaying the confidence shown in him by the selectors and team management.


Rauf, meanwhile, said he had believed from the beginning that Pakistan could win the match. He added that, in the closing moments, he had told Shadab he would finish the game himself.


Praising Shadab’s batting performance, Rauf described it as world-class and said the victory was a major source of happiness for the people of Pakistan.


Shadab’s outstanding century helped Pakistan snatch a thrilling one-wicket victory from England in the fourth ODI of the tri-nation series, rescuing his team from a difficult position and securing a memorable win.

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