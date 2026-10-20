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Pakistan set England 303-run target in tri-nation ODI series

Hasan Nawaz then provided a much-needed boost with an aggressive innings of 79 off 74 balls.

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RAWALPINDI: Pakistan scored 302 runs in 50 overs against England in the tri-nation ODI series after England won the toss and elected to field in Rawalpindi on Tuesday.


Pakistan suffered an early setback when opener Fakhar Zaman was dismissed for a golden duck off the first ball by Atkinson.


Saim Ayub scored eight runs off six balls before falling at 31, while Babar Azam made 34 off 52 balls as Pakistan lost their third wicket at 59.


Salman Ali Agha was dismissed for 16 off 19 balls, leaving Pakistan at 81-4.


Saad Baig contributed 35 off 54 balls before Pakistan lost their fifth wicket at 133.


Hasan Nawaz then provided a much-needed boost with an aggressive innings of 79 off 74 balls, hitting five fours and four sixes. He was dismissed by Jamie Overton as Pakistan reached 211-6.


Arafat Minhas continued the recovery, scoring 59 off 58 balls, including seven fours, to register a half-century. Pakistan's seventh wicket fell at 283.


Faheem Ashraf added a quick-fire 39 off 26 balls before being dismissed at 285, while Naseem Shah scored one run off three balls as Pakistan lost their ninth wicket at 296.


Pakistan finished their innings at 302 in 50 overs, setting England a target of 303 runs to win the match.

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