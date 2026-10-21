Pakistan jump to fourth in ICC ODI rankings, overtake Australia

Pakistan have overtaken Australia to claim fourth place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings.

LAHORE: Pakistan move to 103 rating points after victories over Sri Lanka and England, closing in on third-ranked South Africa





Pakistan have overtaken Australia to claim fourth place in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) ODI rankings following impressive victories over Sri Lanka and England.





Pakistan’s rating has climbed to 103 points after their recent successes in the ongoing tri-nation series in Rawalpindi. South Africa remain third with 104 points, just one point ahead of Pakistan.





India lead the rankings with 115 points, followed by New Zealand with 109. Australia have slipped to fifth place.





Pakistan’s rise has been driven largely by their emphatic 87-run victory over England, in which young all-rounder Arafat Minhas delivered an outstanding performance with both bat and ball.





Minhas scored 59 off 58 balls before claiming six wickets for 40 runs to help Pakistan secure a convincing win.





Pakistan recovered from an early collapse at 81-4 to post 302 runs, with Hasan Nawaz contributing 79, Minhas scoring a half-century and Faheem Ashraf adding an aggressive 39.





England were subsequently bowled out for 215, handing Pakistan a comprehensive victory.





Pakistan are now just one rating point behind South Africa and could climb further in the ODI rankings if they maintain their winning momentum in the tri-nation series.





Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf rise in latest ICC ODI rankings

Pakistan batter Salman Ali Agha and fast bowler Haris Rauf have climbed the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) latest ODI rankings following improved performances.





According to the latest rankings released by the ICC, Pakistan’s Babar Azam retained seventh place among batters, while Salman Ali Agha moved up one spot to 12th.





Mohammad Rizwan and Fakhar Zaman each dropped three places to 35th and 44th, respectively. Saim Ayub slipped eight places to 54th.





In the bowling rankings, Abrar Ahmed maintained his second position, while Shaheen Shah Afridi remained eighth.





Haris Rauf climbed two places to 21st, while Naseem Shah rose four spots to 45th. Arafat Minhas made significant progress, gaining 33 places to reach 83rd.





In the all-rounders’ rankings, Salman Ali Agha dropped one place to 14th, while Shaheen Shah Afridi improved two spots to 17th.