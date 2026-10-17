Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series

The seven-match series will feature three games in Rawalpindi and four in Lahore, including the final.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka have unveiled the trophy for their upcoming tri-nation cricket series, which begins Sunday with a match between Pakistan and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi.

The seven-match series will feature three games in Rawalpindi and four in Lahore, including the final. All matches are scheduled to begin at 1 p.m.

The three captains held separate news conferences at the trophy unveiling ceremony, sharing their expectations ahead of the tournament.

Pakistan’s ODI captain Shaheen Shah Afridi welcomed England and Sri Lanka to the country and said his team’s primary objective was to win the series.

“We have developed our strategy, and this series will also help us shape the squad for the World Cup,” Afridi said.

He described experienced batter Babar Azam as the backbone of the Pakistan team and praised the side’s unity. Afridi also highlighted Salman Ali Agha’s recent form, noting that the all-rounder had scored a triple century in first-class cricket.

Sri Lanka captain Kusal Mendis said his team had learned valuable lessons from the recent T20 series.

He said there were no clear favorites in the tournament and that the team that played better would win.

England captain Harry Brook said playing cricket in Pakistan was challenging but added that he felt more confident playing in the country.

Brook said he had played in the Pakistan Super League at the age of 22 and that the experience had helped him considerably in international cricket.

He added that playing as many matches as possible before the World Cup would benefit the teams as they prepare for the global tournament.