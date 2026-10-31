Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final

After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Kamindu Mendis' maiden ODI century.

LAHORE: Sri Lanka set Pakistan a target of 326 runs to win the tri-nation series final at Gaddafi Stadium on Saturday.





After winning the toss, Pakistan elected to bowl first. Sri Lanka posted 325-8 in their allotted 50 overs, powered by Kamindu Mendis' maiden ODI century.





Mendis top-scored with 131 runs, while Pavan Rathnayake contributed 77 and Avishka Fernando scored 38.





For Pakistan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Salman Ali Agha claimed two wickets each.





Pakistan have lost only one of their four matches in the tournament, with that defeat coming against Sri Lanka.





Sri Lanka have also won three matches in the competition but suffered a defeat against England in their most recent outing.