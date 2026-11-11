Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
Thursday, November 12, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
11-NOV-2026
PETROL
-3.00 PKR
Rs. 335.00/ltr
DIESEL
-7.00 PKR
Rs. 364.00/ltr
Headlines
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention Massive bomb threat wave targets schools across Italy, Ireland and UK, triggering evacuations Saudi Arabia and Harmain Sharifain’s security remain Pakistan’s top priority, says DG ISPR Pakistan showcases mineral wealth as two-day investment forum kicks off in Islamabad Serenay Sarıkaya and Mert Demir reportedly end romance after repeated ups and downs US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3

Resuming the day at 114-3, Sri Lanka produced a strong batting performance, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis leading the recovery.

Web Desk November 11, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka reached 404-4 in their first innings at the close of play on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, trailing the hosts by 30 runs.


Resuming the day at 114-3, Sri Lanka produced a strong batting performance, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis leading the recovery.


De Silva remained unbeaten on 167, while Mendis was not out on 117. The pair shared an unbroken 249-run partnership for the fifth wicket, frustrating Pakistan's bowling attack.


Pakistan managed to take just one wicket during the day's play, with Mohammad Abbas and debutant Saqib Khan claiming two wickets each in the innings.


Sri Lanka need another 30 runs to erase Pakistan's first-innings lead.


Play on the second day had ended early due to poor light, with Sri Lanka reaching 114-3 after facing 27.1 overs.


Pakistan had declared their first innings at 434-9 on the second day. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 93 runs, while captain Babar Azam, Taib Tahir and Mohammad Taha contributed half-centuries.

Recommended

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in third T20I

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in third T20I
Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series

Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series
Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener

Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener
Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series

Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series
Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 326-run target in tri-nation series final
Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I
Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan

Sri Lanka announce squad for T20I series against Pakistan
Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series
Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela

Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela
Pakistan’s qualification hopes fade after Kiwis’ big win

Pakistan’s qualification hopes fade after Kiwis’ big win
Pakistan to play India in T20 after Sri Lanka President’s appeal

Pakistan to play India in T20 after Sri Lanka President’s appeal
Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 cancelled due to rain

Pakistan vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20 cancelled due to rain