Sri Lanka reach 404-4 against Pakistan as bad light ends Day 3

Resuming the day at 114-3, Sri Lanka produced a strong batting performance, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis leading the recovery.

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka reached 404-4 in their first innings at the close of play on the third day of the first Test against Pakistan at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, trailing the hosts by 30 runs.





Resuming the day at 114-3, Sri Lanka produced a strong batting performance, with Dhananjaya de Silva and Kusal Mendis leading the recovery.





De Silva remained unbeaten on 167, while Mendis was not out on 117. The pair shared an unbroken 249-run partnership for the fifth wicket, frustrating Pakistan's bowling attack.





Pakistan managed to take just one wicket during the day's play, with Mohammad Abbas and debutant Saqib Khan claiming two wickets each in the innings.





Sri Lanka need another 30 runs to erase Pakistan's first-innings lead.





Play on the second day had ended early due to poor light, with Sri Lanka reaching 114-3 after facing 27.1 overs.





Pakistan had declared their first innings at 434-9 on the second day. Saud Shakeel top-scored with 93 runs, while captain Babar Azam, Taib Tahir and Mohammad Taha contributed half-centuries.