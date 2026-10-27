Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
Tuesday, October 27, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
27-OCT-2026
PETROL
+1.54 PKR
Rs. 379.25/ltr
DIESEL
+2.16 PKR
Rs. 395.82/ltr
Headlines
Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch Susan Saint James dies at 80 after battle with pancreatic cancer Bilawal says Sindh Assembly has put ‘full stop’ to new province issue Pakistani showbiz stars spark their power at LAAM Fashion Week 2026 Do you prefer old memories or future plans? Psychology explains Govt plans to end six-month penalty for consumers exceeding 200 units Qatar says ball is in Iran’s court to show ‘good faith’ as talks resume Drone strike on Sudan market kills 21, injures more than 40 Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series JI chief Hafiz Naeem vows mid-November march, demands petroleum levy abolition Higher coffee intake linked to changes in body fat and metabolism U.S. rapper Macklemore kicks off ‘Free Palestine Tour’ after Ed Sheeran fallout Maryam Nawaz calls for a like-for-like response to assaults in Punjab Mbappe’s Mao Zedong meme ignites online fury across China Pokémon Unite shutdown sparks fandom shock after five years since launch

Sri Lanka crush Pakistan by eight wickets in tri-nation series

After winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium, Sri Lankan captain opted to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to 110 in 25.3 overs.

Web Desk October 27, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the fifth match of the tri-nation series involving Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka on Tuesday.


After winning the toss at Gaddafi Stadium, Sri Lankan captain opted to bowl first, restricting Pakistan to 110 in 25.3 overs.


Pakistan's top order struggled against the Sri Lankan bowling attack, with opener Fakhar Zaman falling for five after edging the ball to the wicketkeeper.


Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for eight, trapped lbw by a delivery from Fernando, while wicketkeeper-batter Saad Baig scored five before departing with the team total at 46.


Salman Ali Agha made nine and Babar Azam scored 29, but Pakistan continued to lose wickets at regular intervals.


Shadab Khan, who had delivered an impressive batting performance against England, failed to make an impact this time, scoring just two runs as Pakistan slumped to 64 for six.


Arafat Minhas was dismissed for 10 at 91, while Hasan Nawaz scored 17. Haris Rauf added one run, Shaheen Shah Afridi made 15 and Naseem Shah scored two.


Sri Lanka's Dilshan Madushanka was the standout bowler, claiming five wickets for 34 runs.


In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the 111-run target in the 19th over, losing just two wickets.


Kamindu Mendis remained unbeaten on 62 to guide Sri Lanka to a comfortable victory.


The final league match of the tri-nation series will be played between Sri Lanka and England on Thursday, while Pakistan and Sri Lanka will meet in the final on Saturday.

Recommended

Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener

Pakistan, Sri Lanka fined for slow over rates in tri-series opener
Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series

Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka unveil trophy for tri-nation series
Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series

Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series
Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in third T20I

Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in third T20I
Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I

Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I
Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series

Sri Lanka names 16-man squad for Pakistan-England ODI tri-series
Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series

Pakistan likely to recall key players for Australia ODI series
Bangladesh dominate first day against Pakistan in opening Test

Bangladesh dominate first day against Pakistan in opening Test
Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela

Pakistan, Sri Lanka armies begin counter-terror exercise at Tarbela
Pakistan announce 15-member ODI squad for Bangladesh series

Pakistan announce 15-member ODI squad for Bangladesh series
Pakistan’s qualification hopes fade after Kiwis’ big win

Pakistan’s qualification hopes fade after Kiwis’ big win
Pakistan to play India in T20 after Sri Lanka President’s appeal

Pakistan to play India in T20 after Sri Lanka President’s appeal