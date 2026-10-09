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Sri Lanka set Pakistan 183-run target in first T20I

In reply, Pakistan scored 36 runs in 3.2 overs.

Web Desk October 09, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka scored 182 for eight in 20 overs to set Pakistan a target of 183 in the opening match of the three-game T20 international series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on Friday.

In reply, Pakistan scored 36 runs in 3.2 overs.

Lahiru Udara led the visitors’ batting with an impressive 91 runs. Kamindu Mendis scored 23, while Dasun Shanaka contributed 18.

Kamil Mishara made six, Dunith Wellalage scored five, and captain Kusal Mendis, Sahan Arachchige and Maheesh Theekshana were dismissed for one run each. Dushmantha Chameera remained unbeaten on six, while Eshan Malinga finished on one not out.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah took three wickets, while Mohammad Imran claimed two. Saim Ayub, Razaullah and Shadab Khan took one wicket each.

Pakistan won the toss in the opening match of the series, which also marks the international debuts of Mohammad Imran Randhawa and Razaullah.

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