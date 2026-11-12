Bad light brings early end to fourth day of Rawalpindi Test

Pakistan reached 57-1 in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 45 runs.

Pakistan pacer Saqib Khan celebrates after claiming a seven-wicket haul on day four of the first Test against Sri Lanka at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium





RAWALPINDI: Play on the fourth day of the Rawalpindi Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka was called off early due to poor light on Thursday, with less than two full sessions completed.





Pakistan reached 57-1 in their second innings at stumps, extending their overall lead to 45 runs.





Mohammad Taha was unbeaten on 24, while Azan Awais was batting on 22. Tayyab Arif was the only Pakistani batter dismissed, scoring 11.





Earlier in the day, Pakistan debutant Saqib Khan produced a devastating bowling performance to prevent Sri Lanka from building a substantial first-innings lead.





Sri Lanka resumed their innings at 404-4 but lost Dhananjaya de Silva in the opening over without adding to his overnight score. He was dismissed by Saqib after scoring an impressive 167 runs.





De Silva had earlier shared a 249-run partnership with captain Kusal Mendis, who also fell to Saqib on Thursday after adding just two runs to his overnight score of 117.





Saqib continued his outstanding spell by dismissing Sonal Dinusha for 20, Lahiru Kumara for a duck and Asitha Fernando for four.





He finished with seven wickets in the innings, becoming only the fourth Pakistani bowler to claim seven wickets on Test debut. Mohammad Zahid, Mohammad Nazir and Abrar Ahmed had previously achieved the feat.





Sri Lanka were bowled out after adding just 42 runs to their overnight total, finishing on 446 and securing a 12-run first-innings lead.





Mohammad Abbas claimed two wickets, while Razaullah picked up one.





Earlier, Pakistan declared their first innings at 434-9, with Saud Shakeel (93), Tayyab Arif (57), Arafat Minhas (52), Mohammad Taha (51) and captain Babar Azam (50) scoring half-centuries.





For Sri Lanka, Asitha Fernando and Dilshan Madushanka took three wickets apiece.