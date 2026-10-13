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Sri Lanka beat Pakistan by eight wickets in third T20I

Pakistan scored 168-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Web Desk October 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka defeated Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final T20 international on Tuesday, but the hosts clinched the three-match series 2-1.

After winning the toss, Sri Lanka elected to field first at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan scored 168-8 in their allotted 20 overs.

Pakistan captain Sahibzada Farhan continued his impressive form, scoring his third consecutive half-century of the series. He struck 76 off 47 balls, hitting six sixes and seven fours.

Arafat Minhas provided late momentum with an unbeaten 34 off 20 balls.

Fakhar Zaman scored 12, Hasan Nawaz made 16 and Abdul Samad contributed 15. Khawaja Nafay scored three, while Imran Randhawa managed six. Maaz Sadaqat was dismissed for a duck.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka led the bowling attack with three wickets.

In reply, Sri Lanka chased down the 169-run target in the 18th over, finishing at 169-2.

Captain Kusal Mendis led the successful chase with an unbeaten 87, while Kamindu Mendis contributed 40 runs to help Sri Lanka secure a comfortable victory in the series finale.

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