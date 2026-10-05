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Sahibzada Farhan likely to lead Pakistan in Sri Lanka T20I series

Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman could return to the Pakistan T20I squad.

Web Desk October 05, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Pakistan are likely to retain Sahibzada Farhan as captain for the upcoming three-match T20I series against Sri Lanka, according to sources.

The squad members are expected to report in Islamabad ahead of the series, the sources said.

Ahmed Daniyal, Saad Masood, Haider Ali and Mohammad Wasim Jr. are unlikely to feature in the squad for the Sri Lanka series, according to the sources.

Meanwhile, Babar Azam, Shadab Khan, Naseem Shah and Fakhar Zaman could return to the Pakistan T20I squad.

Farhan, who currently leads the national side, is expected to continue as captain for the three-match series.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka will play three T20Is on Oct. 9, 11 and 13.

On the other hand, Defending champions Pakistan and archrivals India have been drawn in the same group for the 22nd edition of the Hong Kong Sixes, with the tournament schedule announced Monday.

All 25 matches of the tournament will be played from Oct. 30 to Nov. 1 at Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, with 12 teams divided into four groups.

Pakistan have been placed in Group C alongside India and the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan will begin their title defense against the UAE at 7:35 a.m. on Oct. 30 before facing India at 11:15 a.m. the same day.

Pakistan won the title for a sixth time last year after defeating Kuwait in the final.

Group A comprises Australia, hosts Hong Kong, China and England, while Bangladesh, Scotland and Sri Lanka are in Group B. South Africa, Oman and Afghanistan form Group D.

The remaining group-stage matches and the knockout stage will begin on Oct. 31.

The top teams from each group will qualify for the Cup semifinals, second-placed teams will advance to the Plate semifinals, while third-placed teams will enter the Bowl semifinals.

The Cup final is scheduled for 12:10 p.m. on Nov. 1.

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