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Saud Shakeel's 97 goes in vain as Pakistan-Sri Lanka Test draws

With Pakistan reduced to three wickets for 57 runs, captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership.

Web Desk November 13, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: The first Test between Pakistan and Sri Lanka ended in a draw at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium after both teams agreed to call off the match with only an hour remaining on the final day.


Sri Lanka made an early breakthrough when Lahiru Kumara dismissed Azan Awais for 22 on the first ball of the day. In the following over, Asitha Fernando removed Mohammad Taha for 24.


With Pakistan reduced to three wickets for 57 runs, captain Babar Azam and Saud Shakeel steadied the innings with a 50-run partnership.


Babar departed for 34, while Salman Ali Agha failed to make a significant contribution, scoring 13 runs.


Ghazi Ghori scored 34 and Arafat Minhas contributed 16, while Saud Shakeel narrowly missed a century for the second time, falling for 97.


Pakistan declared their second innings at 284-8, setting Sri Lanka a target based on a 272-run lead.


However, with only an hour remaining in the scheduled playing time, the two teams mutually agreed to end the match in a draw.


Play on the fourth day had also ended early because of poor light, with fewer than two full sessions completed.

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