Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series

England captain Harry Brook struck a record-breaking double century to power his side to 429-4 in 50 overs

RAWALPINDI: Sri Lanka chased down a target of 430 runs against England with one ball to spare in the third match of the ODI tri-series, completing the second-highest successful run chase in men’s one-day international history.





Sri Lanka produced a stunning batting performance to chase down England’s 430-run target with one ball to spare in the ODI tri-series, completing the highest successful run chase on Pakistani soil.





Sri Lanka made a disappointing start to the chase, losing both openers for just 24 runs inside five overs. Kamindu Mendis was dismissed for 18, while captain Kusal Mendis departed without scoring.





Pathum Nissanka and Pavan Rathnayake led Sri Lanka’s recovery alongside Avishka Fernando, with the pair launching a counterattack against England’s bowlers. They added 166 runs for the third wicket off 137 balls.





Fernando fell in the 28th over for 97 off 83 deliveries, including 11 fours and two sixes, narrowly missing a century.





Dasun Shanaka joined Rathnayake at No. 5 and continued the aggressive approach, adding 133 runs for the fourth wicket. Rathnayake completed his second ODI century before being dismissed by Sam Curran in the 41st over for a brilliant 130 off 106 balls, featuring 15 fours and three sixes.





Shanaka kept the chase alive with Janith Liyanage, putting on 40 runs for the fifth wicket. He fell just short of a century, scoring 97 off only 50 balls, with six fours and eight sixes.





Liyanage then took charge and guided Sri Lanka home, smashing a six off the fifth ball of the final over to seal the remarkable victory. He remained unbeaten on 61 off 27 balls, hitting seven fours and three sixes.





For England, Josh Tongue was the leading wicket-taker with three wickets for 79 runs. Curran claimed two wickets, while Jamie Overton and Liam Dawson took one each.





The chase surpassed previous successful run chases in Pakistan. South Africa had earlier chased down 435 against Australia on home soil, one of the highest successful chases in ODI history.





The match also marked the first time an ODI total had crossed 400 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium. Pakistan’s previous highest ODI total at the venue was 337.





Earlier, England captain Harry Brook struck a record-breaking double century to power his side to 429-4 in 50 overs after Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.





Brook smashed 202 off 116 balls, hitting 21 fours and 10 sixes, to become the first English batter to score a double century in men’s ODI cricket. His innings also set a record for the fastest double century in the format, according to the report.





Will Jacks provided a late flourish with an unbeaten 66 off 30 balls, while Joe Root scored 69 and Tom Banton contributed 50.





The match also saw Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium record its first ODI total above 400. Pakistan’s previous highest ODI total at the venue was 337.





Before Brook’s innings, Gary Kirsten held the stadium’s highest individual ODI score, having made 188 in 1996.





Sri Lanka’s successful chase marked a remarkable response to England’s imposing total in the tri-series encounter.