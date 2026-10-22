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Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total

After Root’s departure, Brook accelerated the scoring alongside Will Jacks, taking England to 429-3 in their allotted 50 overs.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: England captain Harry Brook became the first English batter to score a double century in one-day international cricket, smashing 202 runs off 114 balls to help his team post a formidable 429-3 against Sri Lanka in the third match of the tri-nation series on Thursday.


Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bowl first in Rawalpindi but struggled to contain England’s aggressive batting lineup.


Openers Tom Banton and Ben Duckett provided a solid start, adding 74 runs for the first wicket. Banton scored 50, while Duckett contributed 29 before both batters departed with England at 85.


Joe Root then joined Brook to build a crucial 159-run partnership for the fourth wicket. Root scored 69 before being dismissed, becoming the first England batter to reach 8,000 ODI runs during his innings.


After Root’s departure, Brook accelerated the scoring alongside Will Jacks, taking England to 429-3 in their allotted 50 overs.


Brook’s 202-run knock came off just 114 deliveries, making him the first batter to score an ODI double century for England. He was dismissed on the final ball of the innings.


Jacks provided a blistering finish, remaining unbeaten on 66 off just 30 balls as England set Sri Lanka a target of 430 runs.

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