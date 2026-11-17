Pakistan take first-innings lead after bundling out Sri Lanka for 98

Pakistan reached 121-3 at stumps, with Azaan Awais unbeaten on 47 and nightwatchman Saqib Khan on two.

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan gained a 23-run first-innings lead over Sri Lanka on the opening day of the second Test after dismissing the visitors for just 98 runs, with bad light bringing an early end to play on Tuesday.





Pakistan reached 121-3 at stumps, with Azaan Awais unbeaten on 47 and nightwatchman Saqib Khan on two.





Tayyab Arif scored 46, while Mohammad Taha and captain Babar Azam were dismissed for eight runs each.





Asitha Fernando, Lahiru Kumara and Prabath Jayasuriya took one wicket apiece for Sri Lanka.





Earlier, Pakistan captain Babar Azam won the toss and elected to field, a decision that paid off as the home bowlers dismantled Sri Lanka's batting lineup for 98.





The total was the lowest by any team in a Test match played in Rawalpindi and Sri Lanka's fourth-lowest score against Pakistan.





Sri Lankan captain Kusal Mendis top-scored with 32, while Sonal Dinusha contributed 21. No other batter managed to reach double figures.





Lahiru Udara scored four, Pasindu Sooriyabandara two, Dinesh Chandimal seven, Kamindu Mendis eight and Dhananjaya de Silva one. Milan Rathnayake and Lahiru Kumara were dismissed without scoring, while Prabath Jayasuriya made three.





Mohammad Abbas, Razaullah and Aamer Jamal claimed three wickets each for Pakistan, while Saqib Khan took one.





Pakistan made one change to their lineup for the match, which was moved from Lahore to Rawalpindi because of smog. Fast-bowling all-rounder Aamer Jamal replaced spin-bowling all-rounder Arafat Minhas.





Sri Lanka also made one change, bringing back Prabath Jayasuriya in place of Dilshan Madushanka.





The first Test between the two sides, also played in Rawalpindi, ended in a draw after rain and poor light disrupted nearly 140 overs of play.