Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 328.00/ltr
DIESEL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 358.00/ltr
Headlines
Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre Ricotta dumplings with sage butter bring comfort food to busy weeknights Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre Ricotta dumplings with sage butter bring comfort food to busy weeknights Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre

Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs328 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs358 per litre.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced petrol and high-speed diesel prices by Rs2 per litre, according to an official notification issued on Monday.


Following the reduction, the new price of petrol has been fixed at Rs328 per litre, while high-speed diesel will cost Rs358 per litre.


The revised prices will take effect from November 17, the notification said.


Earlier, the federal government has reduced the price of petrol by Rs2 per litre while keeping the price of high-speed diesel unchanged.



Following the revision, petrol will cost Rs330 per litre, while the price of diesel will remain at Rs360 per litre.

Recommended

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs5.45 per litre
Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre

Federal Govt cuts petrol price by Rs3, diesel by Rs4 per litre
Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96

Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96

OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices

OGRA announces revised petrol and diesel prices
Govt raises petrol and diesel prices

Govt raises petrol and diesel prices
Govt increases petrol by Rs1, diesel by Rs7 per litre

Govt increases petrol by Rs1, diesel by Rs7 per litre
Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre

Federal govt cuts petrol price by Rs8, diesel by Rs7 per litre
Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices

Federal govt announces reduction in petroleum prices
Petrol price up by Rs1.54, diesel sees Rs2.16 hike

Petrol price up by Rs1.54, diesel sees Rs2.16 hike
Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up

Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices

OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices
Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced

Petrol slightly lower, Diesel more expensive as new prices announced