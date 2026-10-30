Saturday, October 31, 2026
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Saturday, October 31, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
31-OCT-2026
PETROL
0.00 PKR
Rs. 377.91/ltr
DIESEL
+2.29 PKR
Rs. 402.96/ltr
Headlines
Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years Pakistan open to new members in Makkah defence pact, says DG ISPR Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96 Pope Leo becomes first pontiff to vote in US election Harry Styles fans get Halloween surprise with Spotify’s free 'Harryween' party Spain's royal couple visit survivors of deadly Toledo train crash AI stocks under pressure as investors seek safer market bets Pakistan announces three-day weekend for Iqbal Day 2026 Trump ends veterans’ mortgage aid, leaving thousands facing higher payments Japan performs world's first stem cell transplant for Parkinson’s patient CDF Asim Munir, Singapore’s FM discuss regional and global security Online Shopping: How consumers fall into impulse buying trap Gold prices record major decline in Pakistan Foreign pilot hiring sparks outcry as 1,500 Pakistani aviators remain unemployed Nine medicines declared counterfeit in Karachi Salman Ali Agha eyes glory as Pakistan gear up for final ODI tri-series showdown Pakistan Army hits Afghan Taliban positions in Angoor Adda Nelly reveals $50,000 payday for surprise Taylor Swift concert performance Pakistan, Singapore seek stronger economic ties as diplomatic relations mark 60 years

Federal Govt raises diesel price to Rs402.96

The revised prices will remain in effect from October 31 through November 2, the notification said.

Web Desk October 30, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The federal government has increased the price of high-speed diesel by Rs2.29 per litre for three days, while keeping the petrol price unchanged, according to an official notification issued by the Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Friday.


The revised prices will remain in effect from October 31 through November 2, the notification said.


Petrol will continue to sell at Rs377.91 per litre, while the price of high-speed diesel has been raised to Rs402.96 per litre.


The notification said OGRA determined the prices under the government’s pricing mechanism. The revised rates took effect at midnight and will remain applicable until midnight on Nov. 2.


Earlier, Pakistan has approved a tax-neutral bonded policy that will allow Saudi companies to establish commercial oil reserves in the country without local tax liabilities, part of a push to attract foreign investment.


The decision was announced during a meeting between Federal Minister for Petroleum Ali Pervaiz Malik and Saudi Arabia's new ambassador to Pakistan, Dr. Rajeh bin Tami Al-Baqami, to discuss cooperation in the mining, petroleum and energy sectors, according to a statement. The talks covered strategic oil storage, refinery upgrades, LPG supplies and facilitation of commercial engagement.


Malik told the envoy that the bonded policy is benchmarked against international energy hubs such as Fujairah and Singapore. Under the framework, Saudi companies can set up commercial oil reserves in Pakistan free of local tax obligations, offering an opportunity to diversify maritime transit risks associated with the Strait of Hormuz and the Bab al-Mandeb Strait while improving access to Asian markets, the statement said.

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