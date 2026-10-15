Friday, October 16, 2026
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Friday, October 16, 2026
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UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
16-OCT-2026
PETROL
-3.63 PKR
Rs. 390.23/ltr
DIESEL
+0.30 PKR
Rs. 396.96/ltr
Headlines
OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices The FBR has given an extension until 31st October for filing tax returns. Severe drought declared in six areas of England as reservoir levels fall Jamaican music legend Jackie Jackson dies at 79 How gardening can benefit physical and mental health UK sees one car theft every four minutes, report says Eight US states sue OpenAI, claiming ChatGPT harms children Security forces kill 5 India-backed terrorists in Balochistan operation: ISPR Oil prices ease as investors weigh supply outlook, middle east tensions World Bank rates Pakistan loans ‘moderately satisfactory’ but flags substantial risks Peshawar school roof collapse kills 28 children and two teachers, officials say

OGRA announces fresh changes in petrol and diesel prices

The price of petrol has been cut to Rs390.23 per litre, while diesel will now cost Rs396.96 per litre.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

ISLAMABAD: The Oil & Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has reduced the price of petrol by Rs3.63 per litre while increasing the price of high-speed diesel by 30 paisa per litre, according to a notification issued by the Petroleum Division on Thursday.

The price of petrol has been cut to Rs390.23 per litre, while diesel will now cost Rs396.96 per litre.

The revised prices will take effect on October 16, the notification said.

Earlier, Oil prices fell more than 1% on Thursday as investors weighed risks to supply from attacks on shipping through the Strait of Hormuz against U.S. efforts to cut petroleum shipping costs by easing sanctions on vessels.

Brent crude futures fell $1.76, or 1.7%, to $104.30 a barrel by 0625 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures were down $1.06, or 1.1%, to $94.03, reversing gains from the previous session.

WTI rose to a three-week high in the prior session after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis attacked Saudi Aramco's headquarters and Tehran said it was deploying new tactics to target ships in the Strait of Hormuz and keep oil prices high.

A container ship and a dry bulk carrier both sank near the strait in the past 24 hours after being hit by projectiles in separate incidents, maritime officials said Wednesday.

Attacks around the waterway have surged over the past 10 days, with Iran saying it is stepping up strikes in response to the U.S. blockade of its ports and tougher sanctions introduced last month.


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