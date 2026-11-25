Meghan Markle's father hit with two federal charges

The 82-year-old remains in federal custody after a California grand jury indicted him on two counts of possessing child sexual abuse material

LOS ANGELES: Thomas Markle Sr., the estranged father of Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, is facing two additional federal charges after a grand jury in California indicted him on Tuesday, Nov. 24, over the alleged possession of child sexual abuse material.





The 82-year-old has been in federal custody since Nov. 6 and is expected to be transferred from Florida to Los Angeles for arraignment in the coming weeks.

According to the indictment, Markle is accused of possessing illegal material involving minors. If convicted, he could face up to 20 years in federal prison on each count.





Court rules Markle fit to stand trial





The latest development follows a judge's ruling that Markle was mentally competent to stand trial after undergoing a psychiatric evaluation.





He was arrested at a senior living facility in Florida earlier this month. He was initially released on bond but was later taken back into custody after allegedly removing his electronic ankle monitor.





Markle has denied the allegations, describing them as "sick lies," according to media reports.

The case is ongoing, and the indictment does not establish guilt. He is presumed innocent unless proven guilty in court.