Meghan Markle faces fresh controversy over Guy Ritchie series

The Duchess of Sussex had been linked to the series in recent weeks, prompting reports about a possible Hollywood comeback.

Meghan Markle has reportedly missed out on a potential role in Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen, amid speculation about her possible return to acting.





The Duchess of Sussex had been linked to the series in recent weeks, prompting reports about a possible Hollywood comeback. However, entertainment journalist Rob Shuter, citing unnamed sources, reported that Markle spoke with the show's casting director but never received a formal offer.





According to the report, some of Markle’s associates accused Netflix of using her name to generate publicity. Sources cited by Shuter, however, claimed that the speculation surrounding her involvement had initially been welcomed by the duchess.





“Meghan was delighted when everyone thought Guy Ritchie wanted her,” one source reportedly said, adding that the narrative changed after it became clear that no role had been offered.





Other media reports suggested that the show’s producers had no plans to involve Markle in promoting the series, which has already achieved success.





There has been no independent confirmation of the reported casting discussions or claims of a fallout between Markle and Ritchie. It remains unclear whether the duchess was ever formally considered for a role in the series.





On the other hand, Meghan Markle has reportedly become embroiled in a new controversy amid ongoing tensions surrounding her relationship with the British royal family, following speculation about her possible return to acting.





The Duchess of Sussex has been linked to Guy Ritchie’s Netflix series The Gentlemen in recent weeks, sparking reports of a potential Hollywood comeback.





However, sources close to Meghan reportedly alleged that the show's team deliberately used her name to generate publicity for its upcoming season.





“It's the oldest marketing trick in the book: get a big name to read a script, then leak that you're ‘in conversation’ with them when, in reality, nothing is particularly far along,” a source close to the duchess reportedly said.





An industry insider disputed the claims, according to The Times.





Gossip columnist Rob Shuter later reported that the casting speculation had fueled claims of a rift between Meghan and the British director.





“Meghan was delighted when everyone thought Guy Ritchie wanted her,” a source quoted by Shuter said.





“She enjoyed every headline. But once it became clear there was no role, the story suddenly changed from Hollywood comeback to Hollywood betrayal!”





The reported dispute has not been independently confirmed, and neither Meghan nor Ritchie has publicly confirmed a disagreement over the potential casting.





The latest controversy comes amid continuing debate over the relationship between Meghan, her husband, Prince Harry, and the British royal family.





Some royal commentators and fans have also urged King Charles III to take action against the Sussexes following reports of disagreements surrounding a proposed Sandringham summit.