Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting

Both countries reaffirmed their support for the ECO's key goals.

Ishaq Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the best ways to resolve outstanding issues

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Iran have reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening bilateral relations through high-level talks in Islamabad, as Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar met his Iranian counterpart, Abbas Araghchi, on the sidelines of the 30th Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) Council of Ministers meeting on Monday , Nov. 16, 2026.





During the meeting, the two foreign ministers discussed relations between their countries and exchanged views on important regional and international developments.





Both sides highlighted their longstanding friendship and agreed to expand cooperation through regular high-level meetings and continued communication.

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Abbas Araghchi congratulated Pakistan on successfully hosting the 30th ECO Council of Ministers meeting.





He also praised the productive discussions, warm hospitality and well-organized arrangements made for the event.





The two ministers also discussed recent regional developments and the need to maintain peace and stability.





Ishaq Dar stressed that dialogue and diplomacy are the best ways to resolve outstanding issues, prevent tensions from rising and achieve lasting peace.

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Both countries emphasized the importance of continued communication and cooperation to address shared concerns.





They also reaffirmed their support for the ECO's key goals, particularly regional cooperation and improved connectivity among member countries.





The meeting concluded with both foreign ministers agreeing to stay in regular contact and continue consultations on matters of mutual interest.