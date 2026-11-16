Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
Monday, November 16, 2026
Watch Live
UPDATED
FUEL PRICE
17-NOV-2026
PETROL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 328.00/ltr
DIESEL
-2.00 PKR
Rs. 358.00/ltr
Headlines
Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre Ricotta dumplings with sage butter bring comfort food to busy weeknights Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan Petrol, diesel prices cut by Rs2 per litre Ricotta dumplings with sage butter bring comfort food to busy weeknights Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions Lebanese singer Elissa sparks buzz among Arab gamers over GTA 6 soundtrack rumor Ishaq Dar, Araghchi agree to strengthen Pakistan-Iran ties at ECO meeting Met office issues yellow snow warning for northern Britain Female artists dominate 2027 Grammy nominations Saudi model Roz marries Serbian model Nikola and leaves fans swooning Aurangzeb calls for increased bank financing for SMEs, agriculture Kai Trump praises mom Vanessa's boyfriend Tiger Woods in rare relationship revelation Memory loss or normal forgetfulness? Know the difference Brazil reports first mpox death of 2026 as cases surpass 1,000 GAK HealthCare honors leading experts to strengthen medical education and research Fire kills 11, injures 30 in Thailand’s tourist town of Patong Education minister stresses industrial skills to boost Pakistan's exports Rs1500 prize bond draw results announced in Hyderabad Brazilian legend Ronaldinho makes football comeback at 46 KP gold mining-terrorism nexus exposed after slain militant identified as Afghan national Imran Khan cites brain hemorrhage, heart attack risks in letter to chief justices US consortium proposes $4.4 billion LNG project in Pakistan

Ukraine's biggest drone attack sends shockwaves across 16 Russian regions

The latest attack highlights the growing use of drones by both countries.

Web Desk November 16, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source
Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said approximately 600 Ukrainian drones had been directed toward the Moscow

MOSCOW: Ukraine launched its largest overnight drone assault against Russia since the full-scale war began in 2022, striking a key bridge and targeting oil refineries as fighting between the two countries continues to intensify.


Russia's Defense Ministry said on Monday, Nov. 16, that its air defense systems had intercepted 1,336 Ukrainian drones across 16 regions. The reported number surpassed the previous record of 1,254 drones intercepted on Oct. 29.


The latest attack highlights the growing use of drones by both countries as they continue targeting energy facilities, industrial sites and other important infrastructure.


The strikes have increased as Russia steps up its own drone and missile attacks across Ukraine. The latest wave of attacks also came despite peace negotiations supported by the United States in Abu Dhabi last week.


Those discussions marked the first round of such talks in nine months. Separately, two U.S. representatives held meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.


Moscow Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said approximately 600 Ukrainian drones had been directed toward the Moscow region since Sunday evening. Russian air defense forces reportedly intercepted 191 of them.


Russia's Defense Ministry also reported intercepting drones over Crimea, the Black Sea peninsula that Russia seized and annexed in 2014, along with areas over the Sea of Azov and the Black Sea.


Sergei Aksyonov, the Russian-backed leader of Crimea, said a major road and railway bridge connecting the peninsula to Russia's Krasnodar region was hit during the overnight assault.


The Kremlin described the damage as minor. Authorities temporarily closed road traffic to allow repair work, while railway services continued operating as usual, according to Russia's Transport Ministry.


In the Rostov region, Governor Yuri Slyusar reported fires at four industrial facilities in the city of Azov. Emergency crews were sent to the affected locations to respond to the damage.


Officials also reported a fire at an industrial facility in Ilsky, in the Krasnodar region, an area that includes an oil refinery. Six people, including children, suffered injuries from falling drone debris, local authorities said.


Ukraine has significantly increased its attacks on Russian oil refineries since late October, putting additional pressure on the country's energy sector.


Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Sunday that the attacks had taken more than half of Russia's oil refining capacity offline. However, Reuters reported that it could not independently confirm the claim.


Two industry sources told Reuters last week that recent Ukrainian drone strikes had reduced Russia's oil refining capacity by approximately 30%.


Russian officials and local media also reported that fuel shortages had returned in at least six regions last week. However, they said the situation had not yet reached the level of the widespread gas station lines reported during the summer.


Despite rising military tensions, Russia and Ukraine reached an agreement on a major prisoner exchange during last week's negotiations in Abu Dhabi.


However, the discussions failed to produce significant progress on other major issues, particularly territorial disputes.


Russia currently controls approximately one-fifth of Ukraine's territory. Meanwhile, the front line has remained largely unchanged for several months, showing little movement in the ongoing conflict.


With both countries continuing to target critical infrastructure and energy facilities, the latest attacks highlight the growing intensity of a war that has yet to produce a clear path toward peace.

Recommended

Ukraine-Russia war updates: Trump claims Ukraine war deal 'Closer Than Ever' after Berlin talks

Ukraine-Russia war updates: Trump claims Ukraine war deal 'Closer Than Ever' after Berlin talks
US President-elect Donald Trump calls Russian President Putin amid Ukraine war tensions

US President-elect Donald Trump calls Russian President Putin amid Ukraine war tensions
Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Busan foreign student population hits record 24,328

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny

Maduro-era business ties put Mireya Blavia de Cisneros under scrutiny
Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention

Indonesia’s VP Gibran resigns as political rift draws attention
Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik

Gaza mourns as deadly Israeli strike kills Hamas commander Al-Beik
Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class

Italy moves to ban burqas in schools, limit foreign students per class
Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting

Macron's viral hug moment with Iceland's leader steals spotlight at Dublin meeting
Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute

Trump threatens to 'blow up' Oman over Strait of Hormuz dispute
British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh

British Army signs support pact with halal meat tycoon Tariq Sheikh
Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Abdul El-Sayed becomes first Muslim elected to U.S. Senate from Michigan
Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations

Yemen claims 950 Houthi fighters killed in 1,879 ‘Dawn of Yemen’ operations