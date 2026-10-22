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Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation Petrol consumers get small relief as diesel price goes up Sri Lanka chase down 430-run target against England in ODI tri-series PM Shehbaz announces Rs160b development package for KP Harry wants to repair royal family ties, Whoopi Goldberg believes UK bank Barclays plans 5,000 job cuts by end of 2026 UK faces disruption as storms Austen and Boelo bring strong winds US imposes new sanctions on Iran Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs Harry Brook’s record double ton powers England to mammoth total France reports first human case of Shamonda virus; patient dies U.S. pulls diplomats from Saudi Arabia as it prepares for possible Iran strikes after midterms LPG prices surge past Rs500 in Karachi as border closure deepens shortage World Bank projects Pakistan’s economy to grow 3.8% in FY27 as inflation climbs to 8.2% CDF Asim Munir, Maldives President Muizzu discuss defence cooperation

Joe Root becomes first England batter to score 8,000 ODI runs

Root reached the milestone during England’s match against Sri Lanka in the third game of the tri-nation ODI series in Rawalpindi.

Web Desk October 22, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Joe Root made history for England in one-day international cricket, becoming the country’s first batter to score 8,000 runs in the format.


Root reached the milestone during England’s match against Sri Lanka in the third game of the tri-nation ODI series in Rawalpindi, scoring 69 runs.


The former England captain has scored 8,000 ODI runs in 197 matches and 186 innings at an average of 50.66, including 20 centuries and 49 half-centuries.


During his innings, Root also surpassed former Australia captain Michael Clarke, who scored 7,981 runs in ODI cricket.


No other batter has scored 7,000 ODI runs for England. Former England captain Eoin Morgan scored 7,701 runs in his overall ODI career representing Ireland and England, including 6,957 runs for England.


Young fan sells sister’s phone to watch England-Sri Lanka match

A young cricket fan grabbed attention during the tri-nation ODI series between Pakistan, England and Sri Lanka with a humorous banner revealing the lengths he had gone to secure a seat at the stadium.


The fan was spotted holding a banner during Thursday’s match between England and Sri Lanka in Rawalpindi that read: “I sold my sister’s phone to get this seat.”


The sign amused commentators, with one jokingly remarking that it must have been a cheap phone.


The incident highlighted the enthusiasm surrounding the series, which has drawn large crowds to stadiums to watch the high-profile contests.


The first three matches of the tournament are being played in Rawalpindi, with Thursday’s England-Sri Lanka clash marking the final game at the venue.


The remaining four matches, including the final, will be played in Lahore.

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