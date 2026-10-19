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Babar becomes fifth Pakistani batter to score 16,000 international runs

Babar Azam achieved the feat during Pakistan’s opening match against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation ODI series.

Web Desk October 19, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

RAWALPINDI: Pakistan batter and Test captain Babar Azam has crossed the 16,000-run mark in international cricket, becoming the fifth Pakistani player to reach the milestone.


Babar achieved the feat during Pakistan’s opening match against Sri Lanka in the tri-nation ODI series at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.


The 32-year-old has scored 16,038 runs across all three international formats, including 4,771 in 66 Tests, 6,671 in 144 One-Day Internationals and 4,596 in 145 Twenty20 Internationals.


He has also recorded 32 international centuries and 111 half-centuries across the three formats.

Former Pakistan captain Inzamam-ul-Haq leads the country’s all-time international run-scoring list with 20,541 runs in 495 matches.


Former captain Younis Khan ranks second with 17,790 runs in 408 international matches.


Babar’s latest achievement further cements his place among Pakistan’s leading batters across formats.

Earlier, Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by 37 runs in the opening match of the tri-nation One-Day International series in Rawalpindi.


Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to field first. Pakistan were bowled out for 305 in 49.5 overs, setting Sri Lanka a target of 306 runs.


Pakistan lost their first wicket at 23, with Saim Ayub departing for seven runs. Fakhar Zaman followed after scoring 16, while Babar Azam was dismissed for 45 as Pakistan reached 106 for three.


Salman Ali Agha led Pakistan’s batting with an impressive 107 off 90 balls. Saad Baig contributed 39 runs, Hasan Nawaz scored 37 and Arafat Minhas added 18.


Pakistan’s total proved enough to secure a 37-run victory over Sri Lanka in the series opener.


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