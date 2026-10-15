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Maaz Sadaqat jumps 187 places to career-best 45th in T20 rankings

Sadaqat made significant progress after his strong showing in the T20 series.

Web Desk October 15, 2026 Add Bol News as a trusted source

LAHORE: Pakistan batter Maaz Sadaqat has made a remarkable 187-place jump to reach a career-best 45th position in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) T20 international batting rankings following his impressive performance in the series against Sri Lanka.

According to the latest rankings released by the ICC, Sadaqat made significant progress after his strong showing in the T20 series.

Pakistan T20 captain Sahibzada Farhan retained third place in the batting rankings, while Saim Ayub slipped four places to 42nd.

Babar Azam and Hasan Nawaz each dropped three places, falling to 48th and 52nd, respectively.

In the bowling rankings, Pakistan spinner Abrar Ahmed slipped one place to fourth, while Salman Mirza climbed nine spots to 14th.

In the T20 all-rounders’ rankings, Saim Ayub retained second place.

Meanwhile, Pakistan's white-ball head coach Mike Hesson is likely to take on additional responsibilities and lead the national team in the upcoming two-match Test series against Sri Lanka, according to sources.

Hesson was given interim charge of Pakistan's Test team ahead of the third Test against England after Sarfaraz Ahmed was removed from the role.

The Pakistan Cricket Board is expected to consider retaining Hesson for the Sri Lanka series, although an official announcement has yet to be made.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka are scheduled to play a two-match Test series next month. The first Test will begin on Nov. 9, while the second is scheduled to start on Nov. 17.

Hesson currently serves as Pakistan's permanent head coach in white-ball cricket, overseeing the team's One-Day International and Twenty20 International sides.


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